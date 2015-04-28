Uramaki sushi: Mit Thunfisch und Sesam / With tuna and sesame

Was tun, wenn der Appetit auf frische, selbst gemachte Sushi groß ist, aber gerade kein entsprechend frischer Fisch verfügbar ist? Dann tut es auch schon einmal Thunfisch aus der Dose oder dem Glas, in einer leckeren dicken Uramaki Rolle mit knusprigem Sesam. ♦ What to do, if your appetite for freshly self-made sushi is big, but no appropriate fresh fish is available? Then tuna filet from a tin can or glass will do, in a thick and tasty Uramaki roll with crispy sesame.

Uramaki, die „Inner-Out“-Rolle

Eine kleine Sushi Kunde-vorab: Bei den gerollten Sushi wird unterschieden zwischen den kleinen Rollen aus einem halben Nori-Blatt, den Hosomaki, und den dicken mit einem ganzen Nori-Blatt gerollten Futamaki. Hosomaki haben nur eine oder bis zu drei Zutaten im Inneren, Futamaki vier, fünf oder sogar sechs. Und dann gibt es eben noch die umgekehrt gerollten Uramaki, wo ein auf die Hälfte geschnittenes Nori-Blatt meist reicht, um zuerst die Zutaten im Inneren zu umhüllen, bevor diese Rolle dann mit Hilfe der makisu-Matte in Reis eingerollt wird. Außen herum wird dann meist eine dekorative und leckere Schicht zusätzlich aufgerollt, wie hier der Sesam. Sehr schön sind auch mit Fliegender Fisch Kaviar bedeckte Uramaki.

Für zwei Portionen (je 8 Sushi = 1 Geta)

Thunfischfilets am Stück im Glas in Öl eingelegt

Mirin

Reisessig

Etwas Zucker, eine gute Prise Salz

1 sakemasu Reis (Mochigome Reis ist empfehlenswert)

Avocado, Karotte, Gurke

Etwas Wasabi-Pulver oder Paste

Mayonnaise

Nori-Algenblätter

Ungeschälter Sesam, mit Wasabi ummantelter Sesam

Dunkle Sojasauce und Gari (eingelegter Ingwer)

Zunächst der Reis

Ich bin sehr glücklich über meinen tadellos funktionierenden Reiskocher, und genauso freue ich mich über mein hangiri, das aus Zypressenholz und Kupferbändern gefertigte Holzgefäß zum vorbereiten des Sushi-Reises. Beide sind für mich nicht wegzudenken, wenn es um selbst hergestellte Sushi geht – hier kann man meiner Meinung nach mit improvisierten Mitteln nicht die gleiche Qualität erhalten. Zum Glück sind beide Utensilien heutzutage leicht erhältlich und auch absolut erschwinglich. Auch ein traditionelles Reis-Maß, das sakemasu, ist leicht zu bekommen, und ein shamoji, der Löffel zum hangiri, ist entweder im Lieferumfang des Reiskochers enthalten oder ein preiswerter Artikel im Asia-Markt. Ich habe hier zwar keinen traditionellen Holzlöffel, aber die Kunststoffvariante ist doch deutlich pflegeleichter.

Der Reis wird vor dem Kochen gewaschen, bis das ablaufende Wasser klar bleibt. Nach der einfachen 1 zu 2 Regel im Reiskocher zubereitet gelingt er perfekt: 1 Teil Reis, 2 Teile Wasser.

Inzwischen wird die Säuerung vorbereitet: 3 Teile Reisessig, 1 Teil Mirin und 2 Teelöffel Zucker werden vermischt und erwärmt, bis der Zucker sich aufgelöst hat. Ich füge hier auch eine gute Prise Salz mit hinzu. Der fertige Reis wird nun mit der Essigmischung beträufelt und dann gut durchgemischt. Zum Abkühlen wird er im hangiri verteilt und mit einem sauberen Tuch abgedeckt. Ein oder zweimal sollte man in im hangiri durchmischen, damit sich die überschüssige Feuchtigkeit gut abbauen kann. Das Holz nimmt sie auf und trocknet später nach der Reinigung wieder gut aus.

Anfertigen der Inneren Rolle

Hier kann man variieren und spielen, meine Kreation beinhaltet Karotten und Gurkenstifte, Avocado-Stücke und natürlich den Thunfisch. Die Mayonnaise ist mit etwas Wasabi angerührt, aber nicht zu viel des Guten. Diese Innere Rolle wird fest zusammengewickelt und beiseite gelegt.

Die Äußere Rolle

Vor dem anfertigen der Uramaki schütze ich die makisu mit Frischhaltefolie, ansonsten ist die Reinigung kein Spaß. Nicht vergessen, vor dem Verarbeiten des Reises die Hände in einer Mischung aus Wasser und Reisessig zu befeuchten – dann klebt der Reis nicht an den Fingern und ist einfach „williger“ beim Verarbeiten. Auch das Messer, das später zum Schneiden der Rolle genutzt wird, sollte darin eingetaucht werden, das ergibt schöne glatte saubere Schnitte.

Die fertigen Rollen werden im bereits gerösteten Sesam gleichmäßig gewälzt. Sieht nicht nur klasse aus, sondern gibt der Sache knusprigen Pfiff.

Serviert auf einer klassischen „Geta“, dazu etwas dunkle Sojasauce und ein wenig Gari-Ingwer, ein bisschen Wasabi extra und schon sieht das ganze gar nicht mehr so sehr nach improvisierten „was halt so da ist“-Sushi aus, oder?

English version:

Uramaki, the „inner-out“-roll

First, a little study about sushi: There are three types of roll-shaped sushi, the little Hosomaki made from a half sheet of Nori seaweed, and the thicker Futamaki, made from a whole sheet of Nori. Hosomaki mostly have only one or up to three ingredients inside, with Futamaki it can be four, five or even six. And then we have that inner-outside rolled Uramaki, where half a sheet of Nori is sufficient to wrap the ingredients in it, and then place it on them Makisu to cover this with an outer shell of sushi rice. Most times you will have a decorative and tasty layer more, like here with the sesame seeds. Also Uramaki with Flying fish caviar on the outside are very nice.

For two servings (8 sushi each = 1 Geta)

Tuna filet pieces in oil

Mirin

Rice vinegar

Some sugar, a good twist of salt

1 sakemasu rice (Mochigome variety is recommended)

Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber

Some Wasabi powder or paste

Mayonnaise

Nori seaweed sheets

Unpeeled sesame seed and wasabi-coated sesame

Dark soy sauce and Gari (pickled ginger)

First, the rice

I am very happy about my absolutely flawless functioning Rice cooker, and as well about my hangiri, the wooden pot made from cypress and girded with copper belts. It is needed to prepare the rice for sushi – and I think with improvised techniques you will not gain the same result. Luckily, both things are available today very easily, and also really affordable. Also a traditional rice measure, the sakemasu, is easy to get, and the spoon for mixing the rice, the shamoji, is rather part of your Rice cookers accessories or a cheap item in the Asian supermarket. I don’t have the wooden traditional variant, but the white plastic one is simply carefree.

The rice has to be washed before cooking, until the water runs off clear. Following the simple 1 part / 2 parts rule the rice will get perfect in the Rice cooker: 1 part rice, 2 parts water.

In the meantime the souring is prepared: 3 parts of rice vinegar, 1 part of Miri nans 2 tea spoons sugar are mixed well and heated, until the sugar dissolves. I also add a good twist of salt. The cooked rice is now dressed with the vinegar mix and mixed well with. To cool down in the hangiri, cover it with a clean towel. One or maybe two times the rice should be stirred, so that the excess moisture can be reduced well. The wood sponges it up and will dry again later after cleaning very well.

Preparing the inner roll

You can vary here and play around, my creation contains carrot and cucumber, avocado pieces and the tuna of course. The mayonnaise is mixed with some wasabi, but not too much of it. This inner roll is wrapped very tight and placed on the side for later use.

The outer roll

Before doing the Uramaki, I cover the makisu with plastic film to get it cleaned later on more easily. Do not forget to moisten your hands with a mix of water and rice vinegar, it will avoid to have the rice stick to your fingers and makes it much easier to work with it. The knife that is used later to cut the rolls should also be immersed in that vinegar-water, that produces nice and clean easy going cuts.

The finished Uramaki are now rolled in the already roasted sesame seeds. Does not only look good, but also gives the whole thing a crispy touch.

Served on the classical „Geta“, with some dark soy sauce and a little pickled ginger, some extra Wasabi and now the whole thing doesn’t look any more like an improvised „take what you have“-sushi, right?

